* Spanish yields may rise before ECB bond buying activated
* Stalemate over bailout request stalls Spanish bond rally
* Yield rise may be slowed by investors' fear of missing out
By William James and Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Sept 14 Investors buying into a rally in
Spanish bonds may need a strong stomach over the coming weeks as
Madrid's reluctance to seek a bailout could force debt prices
lower in the short term.
Bond yields have tumbled in recent weeks as some foreign
investors, largely absent from Spanish markets in recent months,
have started buying in anticipation of the European Central Bank
purchasing bonds under a newly agreed support mechanism.
But ECB intervention is dependent on Spain asking for help
via the region's bailout fund -- a step it is reluctant to take,
particularly with bond yields currently at affordable levels.
Herein lies the bond investors' dilemma.
The longer Madrid delays seeking a rescue, the greater the
chance investors will ditch their Spanish debt, pushing
borrowing costs back towards unsustainable highs.
Yet such a rise could be the trigger for Madrid to seek a
bailout, bringing in the ECB as bond buyer of last resort.
For investors, selling up before the ECB steps in could mean
they miss out on hefty gains.
For Spain, taking a bailout and activating ECB support would
be a bitter political pill to swallow, submitting the country's
fiscal policy to external influence and possibly more austerity
in an economy already in recession and with high unemployment.
It is far from clear who will blink first.
"It's like a nuclear standoff... both sides have their
nuclear weapons, but actually they never want to use them," said
Michael Leister, strategist at Commerzbank in London.
DANGEROUS GAME
Two-year Spanish bond yields have fallen from
more than 7 percent to 2.75 percent since late July when ECB
president Mario Draghi first hinted at a bond buying plan.
On the basis of potential ECB support, Nick Gartside,
International Chief Investment Officer at JPMorgan Asset
Management which has $1.3 trillion of assets under management
globally, said his funds took up a modest overweight position in
Spain with a bias towards shorter-dated issues.
"We've been given the next chapter of the rulebook and it
contains a pretty powerful set of policy options," he said
But awaiting signals from Madrid over its bailout request,
Spanish bonds have struggled to maintain their downward momentum
in recent days and two-year yields were last at 3.00 percent.
Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Wednesday that
he did not know if the country would need aid.
Euro zone finance ministers meeting in Cyprus on Friday
pressed Spain to clarify whether it would seek financial help.
Some analysts say Rajoy, fearing a political backlash, may
wait to seek aid until after regional elections in late October.
But, so long as the fundamental weakness in Spain's
withering economy persists, bondholders will be tempted to bail
out of their holdings and test Rajoy's resolve.
"All in all they will have to ask for the aid and the ECB
support and unfortunately the decision will probably be made by
the markets, primarily by putting Spanish bonds under pressure,"
said Cyril Regnat, fixed income strategist at Natixis in Paris.
For investors who bought the rally, that means the value of
their Spanish bonds could get much worse before it gets better.
"It depends on how much volatility you are able to take.
Ultimately you'd expect that what's in place at the moment means
you're repaid on the shorter ones but it could be a bumpy ride
in between," said Elisabeth Afseth, strategist at Investec in
London
QUESTION OF SPEED
The rally in 10-year Spanish bonds, which sit
beyond the scope of ECB's one- to three-year purchases, has
pushed yields down more than 2 percentage points to 5.7 percent
and movement from here will be closely watched to gauge market
patience.
Portugal, Ireland and Greece all tried to fend off calls for
them to seek a bailout, but succumbed to market pressure once
markets drove the yield on a 10-year bond above 7 percent.
"(Yields) would have to rise significantly or they would
have to rise at a speed that makes it quite worrisome, for Spain
to make up their mind. Also, the curve needs to flatten quite
dramatically to make funding at the front end of the curve...
become less viable," said Gianluca Ziglio, strategist at UBS.
Yields on Spanish bonds with two to 10-year maturities would
have to rise to 6.5 percent and the 10-year yield spread over
Germany reach 520 bps, before Spain got into a situation where
it would start considering asking for formal help, he said.
However, even if some investors begin to sell Spanish debt
again, the move to those crisis levels may not be a sharp one
because of a reluctance to get caught short when the aid request
does come and sparks a fresh rally.
"As long as we still believed that the political will was
still there... at (6 to 6.5 percent), it's probably an
opportunity where one could look to go a little bit longer,"
said Michael Lee, senior portfolio manager at Wells Fargo
Advantage International Bond Fund.
The fund, which has about $1.6 billion under management,
currently holds a neutral position in Spanish debt relative to
its investment benchmark because the risk of short-term price
swings was difficult to manage, Lee said.