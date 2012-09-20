LONDON, Sept 20 The yield on Spanish bonds rose
on Thursday, suffering from a move away from riskier assets
fuelled by poor economic data that has boosted the appeal of
less-risky debt.
"They've had a good auction but today we've seen more of a
flight to quality than anything else. We've had some... poor PMI
(figures) in France and the data in the U.S. wasn't great so
people seem to be favouring core markets today," one trader
said.
Earlier, Spain beat the target range on an auction of 10-
and three-year debt but the relief from market pressure may be
short lived as Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy hesitates over
seeking an international bailout.
The Spanish 10-year bond yield was 12 basis
points higher on the day at 5.85 percent, adding to a small rise
seen earlier in the session, and short-dated yields also rose.