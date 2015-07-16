(Adds details, quotes)

By Paul Day and John Stonestreet

MADRID, July 16 Spain sold 6.4 billion euros ($7 billion) in bonds on Thursday at its biggest auction in over a year, with benchmark yields falling as investors piled in, reassured by Greece's progress in securing a bailout.

Together with a Treasury bill auction on Tuesday, Spain has raised 12.2 billion euros in debt this week, one of the biggest amounts in recent years, making the most of relief in the markets about the euro zone periphery after Greece struck a deal with its creditors.

"Parliament approving (the bailout) in Greece is good news for Spain and for the risk premium in Spain," said Juan Rodriguez Rey, institutional salesman at Sabadell in Madrid, referring to austerity measures passed in Athens.

Spain is one of the countries seen as most vulnerable to any further chaos in Greece. Anti-austerity movements in the mould of Greece's ruling Syriza are gaining support ahead of a general election expected to take place this year.

But Spain sold more than targeted at Thursday's sale, split between four maturities, and has now completed 66 percent of its year-end medium and long-term debt target for 2015.

Average yields fell on most of the bonds compared with previous sales. The 2.15 percent 10-year paper due in October 2025 solds with a 2.099 percent yield, down from 2.349 percent in June.

The sale coincided with a broadly favourable market backdrop for bonds from the euro zone periphery, with Spanish 10-year yields trading at their lowest since June 3, marginally above 2 percent.

Fixed-income investors gave a tentative thumbs-up to the Greek vote, and were also watching for a reaction to that from the European Central Bank, which holds a policy meeting on Thursday, and to see whether emergency funding for Greek banks will be increased.

"Markets are looking for what (ECB head Mario) Draghi has to say and for everything (regarding Greece) to get cleared before they have their next spread tightening session (of Spanish bonds against German Bunds)," said Martin van Vliet, senior rate strategist at ING in Amsterdam.

France also sold 8 billion euros in bonds on Thursday, reaching the top of its target with maturities from three to six years and with yields broadly in line with secondary market levels.

The Spanish sale covered maturities between 2018 and 2041. Yields on three of the four bonds fell from previous auctions.

($1 = 0.9173 euros)