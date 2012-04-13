LONDON, April 13 The cost of insuring Spanish
debt against default hit 500 basis points for the first time on
Friday as fears about the high exposure of the country's banking
sector to sovereign debt drove the price of credit default swaps
higher.
Data on Friday showed Spanish banks borrowed a record 316.3
billion euros from the ECB in March and markets fear much of the
funds have been placed in domestic sovereign debt.
This has added to growing concerns about the country's
finances which have driven yields up and raised speculation the
European Central Bank may resume its bond-buying programme.
"Pressure has been building on Spain all week. Now the
market is looking for the ECB to intervene," said Gavan Nolan,
analyst at Markit in London.
Five-year credit default swaps (CDS) on Spanish government
debt rose to 500 basis points, according to data monitor Markit.
This means it costs $500,000 annually to buy $10 million of
protection against a Spanish default using a five-year CDS
contract.