LONDON Jan 21 Spanish 10-year government bond yields extended their rise on Monday after details emerged of a plan to sell a new 10-year bond by syndication.

Government sources said Spain was testing the market's appetite for a new 10-year bond, pushing the yield on the current benchmark higher on the day. Spain has not issued a new 10-year bond since 2011.

The 10-year yield was last at 5.15 percent, up 7 basis points on the day, compared to around 5.11 percent just before the announcement.