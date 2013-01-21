GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks hit record high as upbeat data boosts confidence
* U.S. manufacturing, private payrolls data support sentiment
LONDON Jan 21 Spanish 10-year government bond yields extended their rise on Monday after details emerged of a plan to sell a new 10-year bond by syndication.
Government sources said Spain was testing the market's appetite for a new 10-year bond, pushing the yield on the current benchmark higher on the day. Spain has not issued a new 10-year bond since 2011.
The 10-year yield was last at 5.15 percent, up 7 basis points on the day, compared to around 5.11 percent just before the announcement.
* U.S. manufacturing, private payrolls data support sentiment
(Adds details, updates prices) By Ambar Warrick June 2 Asian currencies held mostly steady in tight range trade against a firmer dollar on Friday, while the Chinese yuan snapped four straight sessions of gains as tight offshore liquidity eased. Investors refrained from making major trades ahead of non-farm payrolls data from the United States due later on Friday, which could bolster the odds for an interest rate rise in June. A solid number will support the outlook for a