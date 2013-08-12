LONDON Aug 12 The yield premium Spanish 10-year
bonds offered over German Bunds hit its lowest in two years on
Monday with the absence of new debt sales and recent
forecast-beating data favouring lower-rated debt.
Spanish and Italian bonds have found support recently in the
reduced supply pressure, with Spain having completed over 70
percent of its 2013 funding target while Italy has completed 80
percent, allowing them to cancel their mid-August auctions.
"There's no supply so there's only one-way (for them to
go)," one trader said.
The yield spread between Spanish and German 10-year
government bonds was last at 278
basis points, down 4 bps from the previous close.