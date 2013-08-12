* Spain debt risk premium follows similar move in Italy
* Funding position, improving data favours Spain, Italy debt
* Upcoming euro zone GDP data seen confirming stabilisation
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Aug 12 Spain's 10-year debt risk premium
hit its lowest in two-years on Monday, following a similar move
in peer Italy, as the absence of new debt sales and recent
improving economic data favoured lower-rated bonds.
Spanish and Italian bonds have found support recently in the
reduced supply, with Spain having completed over 70 percent of
its 2013 funding target. Italy has completed 80 percent,
allowing it to cancel its mid-August auctions.
This strong financial position and the European Central
Bank's as yet untested bond buying backstop allowed the two
countries to fend off pressure from political tensions.
Spain has been embroiled in a political funding scandal. The
conviction of former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi has
threatened to topple the country's shaky coalition government.
Neither has had much impact on the bonds.
"The market seems to have to overcome at least for now
political worries and there's no peripheral supply for the
market to face in August so the trend at least in the near term
is for these spreads to narrow further," RIA Capital Markets
strategist Nick Stamenkovic said.
"There are some political risks on the horizon, particularly
German elections in September but this should be a temporary
obstacle."
The yield spread between Spanish and German 10-year
government bonds was 4 basis points
tighter on the day at 278 basis points, its lowest in two years.
The equivalent Italian spread was at 248 bps, its narrowest
since July 2011 hit last Friday as the country's solid funding
position and signs the euro zone's third largest economy was
stabilising keeping intact for the bonds.
Spanish and Italian bonds were seen extending their
outperformance of German benchmarks, with euro zone second
quarter growth data due on Wednesday expected to confirm that
the currency bloc's economy is stabilising.
"If the data continues to surprise on the upside then
10-year Bund yields will gravitate higher in coming months," a
trader said.
German 10-year yields were last 1.6 bps up at
1.70 with Bund futures 16 ticks lower at 142.12.