(Corrects paragraph 3 to clarify premium was at its least since
August 2011)
* Spain debt risk premium fall follows similar move in Italy
* Funding position, improving data favours Spain, Italy debt
* Upcoming euro zone GDP data seen confirming stabilisation
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Aug 12 The risk premium on Spanish bonds
hit its lowest in two years on Monday, after a similar move in
Italy, as a dearth of new debt sales and improving economic data
favoured lower-rated bonds.
The move lower gained momentum on expectations data this
week will confirm the euro zone economy is pulling out of its
longest recession, keeping German yields high.
Spanish 10-year bonds' yield premium over German Bunds fell
5 basis points to 277 bps - its least since
August 2011.
Spanish and Italian bonds' yield premia - a gauge of the
extra return investors demand for lending to lower-rated euro
zone governments - have more than halved from levels hit at the
height of the debt crisis in 2011 and mid-July 2012.
The bonds have been supported by reduced supply, with Spain
having completed over 70 percent, and Italy 80 percent, of their
2013 funding targets. Both have cancelled mid-August debt sales.
Their stronger financial positions and the European Central
Bank's as yet untested bond-buying backstop allowed Spain and
Italy to fend off pressure from political tensions.
Spain has been embroiled in a political funding scandal and
the conviction of former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi has
threatened to topple the country's shaky coalition government.
Neither has seen much impact on demand for its debt, with
Italy's one-year borrowing costs falling to their lowest since
June at a sale of Treasury bills on Monday.
"The trend at least in the near term is for these spreads to
narrow further," RIA Capital Markets strategist Nick Stamenkovic
said. "There are some political risks on the horizon,
particularly German elections in September, but this should be a
temporary obstacle."
BUNDS IN RETREAT
The Italian 10-year yield gap over Bunds was 3 bps tighter
at 248 bps, matching Friday's low which was its narrowest since
July 2011, also helped by signs the euro zone's third largest
economy was emerging from recession.
While strong economic data is often negative for low-risk
government bonds, recession has complicated efforts by weaker
euro zone states to put their finances in order.
Spanish and Italian bonds were seen further outperforming
Bunds, with euro zone second-quarter growth data on Wednesday
expected to confirm the currency bloc's economy is stabilising.
"If the data continues to surprise to the upside then
10-year Bund yields will gravitate higher in coming months," a
trader said.
German 10-year yields were last 2.4 bps up at
1.71 with Bund futures 26 ticks lower at 142.01.
(Editing by Nigel Stephenson)