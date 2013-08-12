* Spain debt risk premium fall follows similar move in Italy
* Funding position, improving data favours Spain, Italy debt
* Upcoming euro zone GDP data seen confirming stabilisation
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Aug 12 The risk premia on Spanish and
Italian government bonds hit their lowest in two years on Monday
as a dearth of new debt sales and improving economic data
favoured lower-rated bonds.
The move lower gained momentum on expectations data this
week will confirm the euro zone economy is pulling out of its
longest recession, keeping German yields well off this year's
lows.
Spanish 10-year bonds' yield premium over German Bunds fell
5 basis points to 277 bps - its tightest since
early August 2011.
The Italian 10-year yield gap over Bunds stood at 246 bps,
its narrowest since July 2011, helped by signs the euro zone's
third largest economy was also emerging from recession.
"What they are doing is positioning for GDP numbers," David
Keeble, global head of fixed income strategy at Credit Agricole,
said.
"We have got supply out of Germany and if you have decent
GDP numbers coming (from the euro zone), there is a decent
chance that you are going to get some spread tightening."
While Spanish and Italian government bonds have also
benefited from the reassurance provided by the ECB's bond-buying
programme, keeping yields relatively low, German yields have
risen on tentative signs of a euro zone recovery.
Ten-year Spanish yields were flat on the day
at 4.48 percent, while Italian yields fell 2.1 bps
to 4.16 percent. They have fallen 300 and 250 bps respectively
since the middle of last year, when the ECB said it would do
whatever it took to protect the euro.
Ten-year German yields edged up to 1.70
percent, well off this year's lows of 1.15 percent. Germany
sells up to 4 billion euros of 10-year bonds on Wednesday.
Gross domestic product data on Wednesday is expected to show
the euro zone economy grew 0.2 percent in the second quarter,
according to a Reuters poll. That would mark an end to the
recession that took hold in late 2011.
"If the data continues to surprise to the upside then
10-year Bund yields will gravitate higher in coming months," a
trader said.
The 10-year U.S./German bond yield spread
hit its lowest since early July at 87 basis points -
further evidence, Keeble said, that investors were positioned
for an improvement in the euro zone economy.