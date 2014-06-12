By John Geddie
| LONDON, June 12
LONDON, June 12 Spain has accepted 3.6 billion
euros of bonds maturing in 2015 in exchange for a new 10-year
bond, the Spanish Treasury said on Thursday.
It has accepted 2.14 billion euros of 3 percent April 2015
bond, 600 million euros of a 4 percent July 2015 bond and 910
million euros of a 3.75 percent October 2015 bond.
Investors will be offered a new bond maturing in October
2024 bond in exchange, which is set to price later on Thursday.
Over 12 billion euros of orders have been placed for the new
10-year bond, including those switched.
(Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Marius Zaharia)