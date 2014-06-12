LONDON, June 12 Spain has accepted 3.6 billion euros of bonds maturing in 2015 in exchange for a new 10-year bond, the Spanish Treasury said on Thursday.

It has accepted 2.14 billion euros of 3 percent April 2015 bond, 600 million euros of a 4 percent July 2015 bond and 910 million euros of a 3.75 percent October 2015 bond.

Investors will be offered a new bond maturing in October 2024 bond in exchange, which is set to price later on Thursday. Over 12 billion euros of orders have been placed for the new 10-year bond, including those switched. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Marius Zaharia)