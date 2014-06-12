(Corrects to clarify Spain has accepted 3.66 billion euros, not
3.6 billion)
By John Geddie
LONDON, June 12 Spain has accepted 3.66 billion
euros of bonds maturing in 2015 in exchange for a new 10-year
bond, the Spanish Treasury said on Thursday.
It has accepted 2.143 billion euros of a 3 percent April
2015 bond, 604 million euros of a 4 percent July 2015 bond and
915 million euros of a 3.75 percent October 2015 bond.
Investors will be offered a new bond maturing in October
2024 in exchange. Over 12 billion euros of orders have been
placed for the new 10-year bond, which is set to price later on
Thursday, including the value of those switched.
