By Kirsten Donovan
| LONDON, June 15
LONDON, June 15 For those investors that can
choose, U.S. Treasuries have become the safe-haven of choice as
the prospect of Germany having to prop up the euro zone dents
the appeal of its bonds, which may see borrowing costs on both
sides of the Atlantic near parity soon.
Expectation has grown that Germany may end up footing the
bill to keep the euro zone together, either through further
bailouts or some form of debt mutualisation, pushing German
bond, or Bund, yields up.
Meanwhile, the prospect next week of the Federal Reserve
extending its "Operation Twist" easing programme - in which it
increases its holdings of longer-term bonds - has also helped
push Treasury yields lower.
That has cut the premium investors demand to lend to the
U.S. government rather than Germany for ten years to just 12
basis points from around 35 basis points at the beginning of
June, the smallest gap since February.
The gap in yields between 10-year Treasuries and Bunds is
seen as a key measure of the relative performance of two of the
world's major markets for relatively risk free government bonds
and is widely traded.
"If the European Union comes out with some kind of timetable
for a shift to fiscal union, investors will increasingly start
to price in ... a growing possibility Germany's balance sheet
will be compromised to support other countries," said Nick
Stamenkovic, rate strategist at RIA Capital Markets.
"Hence Treasuries can continue to outperform Bunds
near-term."
While analysts think the German/U.S. yield spread can
tighten further, parity is likely to act as a resistance level
in the near-term they said.
"To go below zero will be hard," Stamenkovic said. "There's
so much event risk markets are going to remain volatile."
Traders said they had seen central banks and Asian real
money accounts such as pension funds among those selling
euro-denominated assets, preferring to buy dollar-denominated
paper such as Treasuries.
"The spread tightening has got a bit of momentum," said one.
"There's a move from some accounts to exit European assets
to avoid any currency fluctuations and the move we've seen in
the last few years, the diversification out of dollars, is being
partially reversed."
German 10-year bond yields have risen around
15 basis points this week, even as Spanish and Italian bonds
have been under pressure after a bailout for the Spanish banking
sector did little to reassure markets.
"If you're a foreigner you've probably already sold all the
periphery and all that's left if you want (to reduce exposure to
Europe) is to sell Bunds," said David Keeble, global head of
interest rate strategy at Credit Agricole.
Keeble said that to be long of Bunds - betting on a rise in
price - is a very crowded trade.
"If you start to see a reason why you shouldn't be (long
Bunds), which is what's starting to happen, you can see quite a
vicious move," he said.
Although German yields remain at historically low levels,
partly due to the demand for safe-haven assets from investors
who have to keep holdings in the euro zone, the rising cost of
insuring against a default reflects growing concerns about a
possible reduction in creditworthiness for the region's largest
economy.
Five-year credit default swap prices have
been rising gradually since mid-March, now standing around 40
basis points higher at just over 100 basis points, compared with
around 45 basis points to insure against a U.S. default.
Ten-year Treasury yields, in contrast to Bund yields, have
edged lower this week, helped by expectations the Federal
Reserve appears increasingly likely to offer more monetary
stimulus at its policy meeting next week.
Many think the Fed could extend "Operation Twist," its
effort to drive down long-term borrowing costs by selling
short-term securities to buy longer-term ones.
And Societe Generale suggests selling Bunds in favour of
Treasuries and UK Gilts, citing the risk of "burden sharing"
for the euro zone.