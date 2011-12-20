LONDON Dec 20 Spanish and Italian bonds outperformed German debt on Tuesday, driving yield spreads tighter and pushing Bund futures a full point lower as hopes of a boost to peripheral debt markets rose ahead of the ECB's three-year loan offer.

Spanish and Italian bond yields fell on the view that a tender of three-year ECB banking sector loans on Wednesday would see a large take-up that is then used to buy lower-rated euro zone government debt.

Spanish 10-year yields were 14 bps lower on the day at 5.12 percent and the equivalent Italian yield was down 29 basis points at 6.58 percent.

Bund futures fell to a session low of 137.39, 100 ticks lower on the day as the rally in riskier assets gained momentum.