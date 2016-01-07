LONDON Jan 7 Sweden's two-year bond yield fell to its lowest level in more than four months on Thursday, amid a global decline in safe-haven bond yields and speculation about further monetary easing from the Swedish central bank.

The yield fell more than three basis points to -0.52 percent, the lowest levels since late August. It has fallen almost 10 basis points so far this week.

"A dovish Riksbank has contributed to this and oil prices have fallen sharply so there is a general perception, fuelled by the Riksbank itself, that there might be more measures coming," said Jussi Hiljanen, head of European macro and fixed income at SEB. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by John Stonestreet)