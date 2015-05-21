(Adds other bank forecasts, quote)

By John Geddie

LONDON May 21 Until this week, two major investment banks expected Europe's benchmark German Bund yield to turn negative this year. Now there's only one.

Citi abandoned its call for the 10-year Bund yield to fall to -0.05 percent this year, leaving Royal Bank of Scotland sticking with its prediction of -0.13 percent by the end of the year.

Many investment banks have reacted to the steep selloff in Bunds and corresponding rise in yields recently by revising up their forecasts to as much as 0.90 percent.

German Bund yields traded around 0.65 percent on Thursday, having touched a record low of 0.05 percent in the middle of last month as investors overloaded on deflation bets.

The spring back in yields from those near-zero levels coincided with a surprise tick up in German inflation in late April - a sign for some that the European Central Bank's bid to reflate the economy via a trillion euro asset-purchase scheme may be having an impact.

A key market measure of long-term consumer price growth, the five-year, five-year forward rate, rose sharply over the period to a year's high of 1.83 percent.

While many of its peers have shifted their bond market views accordingly, RBS is holding its ground.

"Compared to the base line that most other market watchers have, we expect inflation to remain very soft and any pick up in growth to be relatively mild," said RBS strategist Marco Brancolini.

"If inflation doesn't change, the likelihood is that there will be an extension, or if not an acceleration, of quantitative easing, and that would have a large impact on core fixed income."

Citi this week revised up its third quarter Bund yield target to 0.2 percent from -0.05 percent. It also now sees yields rising to 0.4 percent by the end of 2015, having previously forecast 0.2 percent.

One bank more than tripled its year-end forecast after the latest bond rout that strategists said exposed the fragility of an over-crowded, illiquid market where the European Central Bank was buying to pump money into the economy.

HSBC now sees the Bund yield rising to 0.80 percent, having previously set a target of 0.25 percent.

Among the other banks that made sharp upwards revisions this month, Goldman Sachs raised its target to 0.90 percent from 0.50 percent, while Deutsche Bank moved to 0.70 percent from 0.40 percent.

JP Morgan raised its target by a modest 10 basis points to 0.60 percent from 0.50 percent, while Barclays held firm on its 0.50 percent target set back in January. (Additional reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Jamie McGeever; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)