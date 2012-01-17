LONDON As the euro zone crisis pushes bond markets into uncharted territory, investors are increasingly turning for guidance to a breed of analysts for whom Merkozy, mass downgrades and ECB cash injections are just noise.

Technical analysts study charts to predict price movements based on past patterns, paying no heed to economic fundamentals or politics. Their reading of the runes points clearly to a worsening of the crisis - to the benefit of German bonds.

The Bund future, the benchmark instrument of the euro zone government bond market, is on a firm rising trend after hitting a record high on Friday, they say. This would correspond with a further fall in German bond yields back towards record lows.

Such price action would be consistent with deeper "risk aversion" and more of the flight to quality that has characterised the euro zone crisis so far, say strategists who follow the fundamentals and policy outlook.

"While the Jedi Knights of the market are not really worried about what's going on around them, the message from their charts is clearly caution over Europe," said Russell Silberston, who manages some $31 billion as head of global rates at Investec AM.

The Jedi Knights were the warrior monks of the Star Wars films whose mastery of the mysterious Force might appear as arcane as some of the techniques employed by technical analysts.

Silberston sets more store by traditional valuation, economic data and what investors discount as the effect of policymaking as drivers of prices. But he takes technical analysis seriously "because everybody else does" and it influences many trades.

The Bund future has a daily turnover in the tens of billion euros so knowing where it is headed is important. With the contract close to a record high, investors are seeking answers in trends and indicators of momentum.

Societe Generale technical strategist Hugues Naka uses Fibonacci projections - based on a theory named after a 12th century Italian mathematician that says the world is governed by a golden ratio observed in natural structures such as shells, ice crystals and flowers - and trend lines.

He says 141.14, the 61.8 percent projection of the 126.39 to 139.58 move between July and November last year could be the next target for Bunds after they hit a record 140.23 on Friday.

The focus after that would be 142.45, the upper end of a tentative rising channel developed from the November lows, Naka said.

WAVE WATCHING

UBS technical strategist Richard Adcock, who says he had a 25 percent return on all his trading recommendations last year, recommends investors target 142.20, which is close to the 38 percent projection of the September/October selloff at 142.26.

His next target is 143.81, the 61.8 percent projection of the same move. The momentum, he says, "is clearly bullish."

Adcock uses the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator, which uses moving average lines typically within 13- or 26-week cycles to generate overbought or oversold signals.

With the MACD line clearly above zero and moving higher daily, the signal is "buy", he says. Other indicators, such as Stochastics, which measure how near closing Bund prices are to the session lows or highs over a period are also signalling further strength.

"All evidence points to the market pushing higher," Adcock said.

Elliott wave theory analyses market cycles based on rhythms in nature and suggests markets move up in a series of five waves and down in three. Combining this with Fibonacci projections, Futurestechs analyst Clive Lambert says the next targets for Bunds could be within the 141.76 to 141.99 area, and then 144.65.

"There's no point in trying to bet against the trend because it is a strong upward trend," he said. "The better thing to do is to go with it until you see a sign that things might turn around and at this point there's nothing like that at all."

(Graphic by Marius Zaharia, editing by Nigel Stephenson)