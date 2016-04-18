NEW YORK, April 18 The U.S. bond market's gauges on investors' inflation expectations on Monday touched their lowest levels in about five weeks as oil futures fell on the failure among major producers to reach an output freeze deal.

The yield differences between Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular Treasuries, or inflation breakeven rates, are seen as a proxy on investors' inflation outlook.

The five-year TIPS breakeven rate last traded at 1.40 percent, down nearly 2 basis points from late on Friday, while the 10-year breakeven rate slipped 0.5 basis point to 1.55 percent, according to Tradeweb.

U.S. oil futures fell more than 3 percent to $38.97 a barrel after an expected production pact fell apart when Saudi Arabia demanded that Iran join in at a meeting in Doha, Qatar. Iran has said it would not do so until it had reached pre-sanctions levels of output.

(Reporting by Richard Leong)