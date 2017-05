NEW YORK, June 1 The U.S. bond market's gauge on investors' inflation expectations slipped on Monday after a measure on domestic core inflation rose less than forecast at 0.1 percent in April, suggesting price pressure remains muted.

The yield spread or inflation breakeven rate between the 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) and regular 10-year Treasuries notes narrowed 0.25 basis point to 1.83 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong)