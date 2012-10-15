* Italian, Spanish bond yields are the new "fear index"
* Politicians and public learn the bond market vocabulary
* Dealers must now track politics as well as economies
* Government debt desks survive worst of the job cuts
By William James, Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Kirsten
Donovan
LONDON, Oct 14 Three years of crisis in the euro
zone have thrust the once-sleepy government debt market into the
public spotlight and transformed the way bonds are viewed,
valued and traded.
Huge debts run up by governments since the euro's creation
in 1999 have turned the bond market, which financed a decade of
fiscal excess using its huge pool of faithful investors, into an
arbiter of economic policy capable of fracturing the euro zone.
With those investors now far choosier, once arcane movements
in bond yields have become the main indicator of the euro zone
crisis and the borrowing costs of struggling countries such as
Spain determine whether they have to be bailed out.
As a result, government bond traders have emerged from the
shadow of the credit market, where private debt is raised and
traded. This market had generated huge profits and drawn all the
dealing room kudos over the previous decade due to a boom in
complex, mortgage-based debt instruments - the very business
that led global markets into the abyss.
"We're no longer seen as second class citizens when compared
to credit. We're as much at the forefront of helping clients
successfully navigate one of the toughest markets in a
generation," said Carl Norrey, head of rates securities at JP
Morgan in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, who oversees the
bank's government bond trading.
The challenge is that investors now believe wealthy nations
countries can default on debt, just like home owners and firms.
That shift began when a new Greek government revealed the
disastrous state of its public finances in 2009, forcing
investors and traders to rip up their assumption that bonds sold
by any euro zone country were of roughly similar quality and
risk free.
In the chain reaction witnessed since then, Greece has
effectively defaulted on its debt, investors have abandoned
Ireland and Portugal and, despite a series of previously
unthinkable central bank measures, Spain is teetering on the
brink of becoming the bloc's next state to seek a bailout.
As a result, the gap between the highest and lowest yielding
euro zone government bonds - those of Germany and Greece -
has widened to 17 percentage points from only a quarter of a
percentage point five years ago.
Traders can therefore no longer rely on making money by
dealing large volumes of low-commission trades that capitalise
on small pricing distortions.
FINDING ZEN
To survive at an investment bank these days, once
specialised bond traders need much broader knowledge of the
countries on which they concentrate, ranging from government and
private debt to day-to-day political developments.
This is particularly the case for nations on the euro zone's
"periphery" such as Greece and now Spain.
Morgan Stanley merged its peripheral government bond and
credit trading units in 2011 to adapt to these changes, said
Angelie Moledina, who co-heads rates and government bonds
trading at Morgan Stanley in London.
At JPMorgan's London offices, traders have switched from
specialising in all euro zone bonds with a particular maturity
to become experts in all debt issued by a single country.
How traders work has also changed. Deals must be carefully
timed to get the best price from volatile markets, where there
are fewer buyers and sellers than half a decade ago.
Before the crisis erupted, money was made or lost on moves
of one hundredth of a percentage point - one basis point - or
less. Now, much larger swings happen daily and government bond
dealers have to seek calm outside work, as their colleagues on
traditionally more volatile markets have long had to do.
"Three years ago, a 10 basis point move was quite stressful.
Now it becomes a fact of life - you adjust your positions
accordingly and learn to live with it," said Guillaume Amblard,
global head of fixed income trading at BNP Paribas. "At the end
of the day you need to find ways outside of work to keep zen."
That can be hard when prices are more sensitive to political
announcements at any time of day or night than to the scheduled
economic data which once chiefly moved the market.
For example, Italian bond yields fell almost a full
percentage point on Dec. 5 last year after the government in
Rome announced sweeping budget reforms, only to rebound fully in
the next three days because expectations that the European
Central Bank would buy its bonds subsided.
Traders typically sit behind banks of six to eight screens
juggling price watching with scanning for market moving news.
One trader at a European bank, who declined to be named,
said he monitors feeds from five different news agencies as well
as continuously checking websites and social media feed Twitter.
This is a far cry from the days before the crisis when
lunches sometimes stretched long into the afternoon and traders
left the office minutes after markets shut, virtually switching
off from news headlines until the next day.
DROUGHT MENTALITY
Bigger price moves can mean bigger profits, but can also
inflict huge losses which devastate investors' portfolios. This
has prompted many investors to quit the worst-hit euro zone bond
markets and changed the way traders work.
The fewer buyers and sellers there are, the less liquid the
bond market becomes.
This exaggerates price swings and forces traders to break up
big single trades into smaller amounts that will be bought or
sold gradually during the course of a whole day to avoid moving
prices, rather than with a single click or phone call.
The human touch has therefore become more important. While
trading in financial assets has generally been moving towards
offering and accepting prices on a computer, traditional
over-the-phone transactions proved an invaluable way to get
deals done at crunch points in the crisis when liquidity almost
dried up.
"One day in one of the (peripheral) benchmark government
bonds you could do a 100 million (euro deal) without too much
trouble and then the next day 20 million would be as much as you
could do without moving the market," said Nick Robinson, head of
fixed-income trading at Schroders, a global asset management
firm.
FEAR INDEX
The importance of the bond market and its traders has grown
as gyrations in government debt trigger huge swings in other
asset classes and spill well beyond the euro zone borders.
In March, when the ECB poured a trillion euros of long-term
loans into banks to tackle the crisis, the Australian and New
Zealand dollars rose. And when political deadlock in Greece
looked like ending in a chaotic default, European stocks tumbled
2.6 percent in one day.
Movements in bonds issued by troubled euro zone states have
tracked the general mood of investors throughout the crisis.
"In moments of stress, Spanish and Italian bond yields have
become the new fear index, it's the best indicator you can get,"
said David Thebault, head of quantitative sales trading at
Global Equities in Paris.
Their elevated status has helped many bond traders keep
their jobs while other desks cut back on numbers.
Fixed income trading - the broad category that includes
sovereign debt - has not escaped job cuts, but most of the
government bond trading desks at big banks have survived intact.
Some banks, such as Nomura, have even expanded.
Those who have led the industry into its new age are sure of
one thing - bond traders must keep acquiring new skills.
"Maybe if you are just trading (German) Bunds you can churn
out prices and trade the curve - but those days are numbered.
That is the old dinosaur mentality," said Norrey at JPMorgan.
"People either reinvent themselves, adapt to the new skill
set, and embrace what is needed to do the job better for
clients, or they don't make any money."
With companies, households and budget cuts depending on
governments' borrowing costs, moves in bond yields have taken on
global importance, forcing politicians and the public to become
familiar with the bond market vocabulary.
"Finally after 20 years my mother understands what I do," a
bond trader at a second European bank told Reuters.