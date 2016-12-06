LONDON Dec 6 Britain's vote to leave the
European Union and Donald Trump's U.S. presidential election
victory have given an unusual seasonal boost to European bond
trading volume, figures showed on Tuesday.
The surge in activity around the U.S. election meant
November was the busiest month of the year for European bond
trading, an industry that usually makes most of its money in the
first few months of the year.
This followed Britain's 'Brexit' referendum in June, which
also helped lift trading volume, according to figures from Trax,
a subsidiary of MarketAxess.
Volume across European markets in the second half of the
year is on course to match or eclipse the first six months in
some areas, suggesting the death of the bond market may be
greatly exaggerated.
Or at least postponed.
"Despite the surprise of each event and the resulting
volatility, we have not seen wild swings of exaggerated
activity," said Scott Eaton, chief operating officer at
MarketAxess Europe. "Change has become the status quo."
Trax provides post-trade services for around two-thirds of
fixed-income transactions in Europe.
The Trax figures show monthly volume across European and UK
sovereign and corporate bond markets in November was the highest
this year, in some cases by a significant margin.
European sovereign bond trading volume was 1.8 trillion
euros last month, up 26 percent from November 2015. Volume in
July-November was 7.23 trillion euros, compared with 8.66
trillion in the first half of the year.
UK government bond volume was 492 billion pounds in
November, up 60 percent from a year ago. Volume in July-November
is 2.31 billion pounds, near the 2.36 billion pounds in the
first six months.
In corporate bonds, UK volume was 10.1 billion pounds in
November, up 26 percent from a year ago. The July-November total
is only 1.5 billion pounds short of the 44.1 billion-pound
total in the first six months.
Volume has declined in recent years as regulation tightened
on banks' trading and market-making activities and interest
rates fell. Now rates and yields are rising along with
geopolitical risk.
"This has been one of the busier years in fixed income
trading," said Charles Bristow, co-head of rates trading at JP
Morgan.
"And it looks like we will have to help clients with the
potential for even more event risk next year," he said: French
and German elections, Britain beginning divorce proceedings from
the EU and potential snap elections in Britain and Italy.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Larry King)