By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Oct 31 U.S. Treasury prices were
little changed on Wednesday, the first trading session after
being closed for a day and a half due to Hurricane Sandy.
While benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up slightly,
30-year bonds were down a little based on the rationale that
insurance companies would sell long-dated securities to make
payments for Hurricane Sandy.
"There is some selling pressure in the long-end of the curve
due to the view that insurance companies will liquidate 30-year
securities to pay for Hurricane Sandy," said Tom di Galoma,
managing director at Navigate Advisors LLC in Stamford,
Connecticut. That view led to the difference between 10- and
30-year yields widening, he said.
Thirty-year bonds dipped 3/32, their yields
rising slightly to 2.890 percent from 2.885 percent on Monday.
The market closed early on Monday and for the entire day on
Tuesday due to disruptions in power and transportation caused by
Hurricane Sandy. On Wednesday, volume was light with some
trading desks still thinly staffed.
"The after effects of the storm remain with us with limited
electricity meaning no New York City subways and few commuter
rails, roads still requiring some nimble footwork around debris,
and a bond community that probably hasn't showered in a few days
or had a hot cup of coffee. So while trading will take place and
data will be released, the market is still going to be
illiquid," said David Ader, head of government bond strategy at
CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut.
The benchmark U.S. 10-year government bond
traded between flat and up 2/32 in price. Its yield stood at
1.717 percent, down from 1.725 percent on Monday.
The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association
recommended the U.S. government bond market open on Wednesday
after New York was hit by Sandy, the worst storm to strike the
metropolitan area in 75 years.
"We expect few problems with trading, although activity is
likely to remain a little lighter," said Stone & McCarthy market
analyst John Canavan in Princeton, New Jersey.
Trading was narrow-ranged, in line with the view that bonds
would keep to well-established ranges before next week's U.S.
presidential elections.
The next key market event is the release of October U.S.
payrolls numbers on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters
estimated U.S. non-farm payrolls expanded by 125,000 in October
and that the unemployment rate ticked up to 7.9 percent from 7.8
percent reported in September.
The ADP report on private payrolls growth was postponed
until Thursday from Wednesday. Other key data due on Thursday
include weekly U.S. jobless claims figures which could be
impacted by Hurricane Sandy and the Institute for Supply
Management's manufacturing index, forecast to read 51.2, a
number that would point to expansion in manufacturing.
Analysts believe the impact of the superstorm could hurt
this quarter's economic output, even if the blow to the economy
is seen as a short-term one.
Supply was also on the market's mind, said Jefferies & Co
vice president and money market economist Thomas Simons.
"The Treasury announced another $72 billion refunding
package as expected," he noted.
The Treasury said it would sell $32 billion in three-year
notes, $24 billion in 10-year notes, and $16 billion in 30-year
bonds next week.
A 0.4 percent rise in the U.S. employment cost index during
the third quarter was in line with its trend over the last
two-and-a-half years, noted RBS economists, and had no
discernible market impact.
A 49.9 reading on the October Chicago Purchasing Managers
report appeared to have little market impact.