By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Oct 31 U.S. Treasury prices rose on
Wednesday on month-end extension trades after trading resumed
following a huge storm in the U.S. Northeast that shut the bond
market for a day and a half.
Traders said portfolio managers were buying Treasury debt to
adjust average portfolio durations to meet benchmarks by the end
of the month.
"We are higher due to month-end extensions as the bond
market was closed yesterday and for part of Monday, due to the
storm," said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Navigate LLC, a
broker-dealer in Stamford, Connecticut.
Although a weaker-than-expected Chicago Purchasing Managers
index did not have a big impact, weaker-than-forecast economic
data are generally supportive for inflation-sensitive bonds.
The third-quarter employment cost index, up just 0.4
percent, "(continued) to suggest no inflationary pressure from
the wage side," Goldman Sachs economists said.
Early selling in 30-year bonds - based on the rationale that
insurance companies would sell long-dated securities to make
payments for damage from the storm - dwindled, and bonds then
edged higher along with the rest of the market.
The market closed early on Monday, and it was shut all day
on Tuesday because of disruptions in power and transportation
caused by monstrous storm Sandy, which hit the south New Jersey
coast on Monday night with hurricane-force winds.
On Wednesday, volume was light with some trading desks still
thinly staffed.
"The after-effects of the storm remain with us, with limited
electricity meaning no New York City subways and few commuter
rails, roads still requiring some nimble footwork around debris,
and a bond community that probably hasn't showered in a few days
or had a hot cup of coffee. So while trading will take place and
data will be released, the market is still going to be
illiquid," said David Ader, head of government bond strategy at
CRT Capital Group, in Stamford, Connecticut.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose
7/32 in price, its yield easing to 1.70 percent from 1.725
percent on Monday.
The 30-year bond gained 8/32, its yield slipping
to 2.87 percent from 2.890 percent on Monday.
The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association
recommended that the U.S. government bond market open on
Wednesday after New York was hit by Sandy, the worst storm to
strike the metropolitan area in 75 years.
Trading stayed within well-established ranges, a situation
expected to continue at least until next week's U.S.
presidential elections.
The next key market event is the release of October U.S.
payrolls numbers on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters
estimated U.S. non-farm payrolls expanded by 125,000 in October
and that the unemployment rate ticked up to 7.9 percent from 7.8
percent reported in September.
The ADP report on private payrolls growth was postponed
until Thursday from Wednesday. Other key data due on Thursday
include weekly U.S. jobless claims figures, forecast at 370,000,
and the Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing index,
forecast to read 51.2, a number that would point to expansion in
manufacturing.
Analysts believe the impact of the superstorm could hurt
this quarter's economic output, even if the blow to the economy
is seen as a short-term one.
After Friday's employment report, the market will deal with
supply next week, noted Jefferies & Co vice president and money
market economist Thomas Simons.
"The Treasury announced another $72 billion refunding
package as expected," he said.
The Treasury said it would sell $32 billion in three-year
notes, $24 billion in 10-year notes, and $16 billion in 30-year
bonds next week.