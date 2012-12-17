By Ellen Freilich
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 17 U.S. Treasury prices slipped on
Monday as U.S. politicians took a small but significant step
towards averting the wave of tax hikes and spending cuts that
investors fear could hurt economic growth next year.
Republican House Speaker John Boehner proposed an increase
in taxes that, while still far short of what President Barack
Obama is seeking, represented the first real movement in "fiscal
cliff" negotiations ahead of a Dec. 31 deadline.
But price moves were far from dramatic.
"We expect a continued range trade as Washington sorts out
budget issues," said William O'Donnell, head of U.S. Treasury
strategy at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.
Treasuries prices were unmoved by a negative December
reading on the U.S. Empire State Manufacturing Report, which
Decision Economics economist Pierre Ellis said reflected
"stagnation, or creeping decline as against the hint of
improvement that was expected."
Otherwise, traders were positioning for a busy week of data
releases, auctions, and purchases by the Federal Reserve.
"Since the 30-year auction on Thursday, the curve has been
flattening and we expect this flattening to continue and be
supporting this week by supply in 2-year notes, 5-year nominals
and TIPS, and 7s, offset by a 10-year purchase, a 20-year
purchase, and three 30-year purchases from the New York Fed,"
said Chris Bury, co-head of U.S. rates trading at Jefferies & Co
in New York.
"By the time Wednesday's seven-year note auction comes
around, we anticipate taking off our flattening position and
transforming it into an outright long in 5s and 7s," he said.
O'Donnell observed that 10-year Treasuries were "nearing
minor support" in the 1.75 percent yield area that held in late
October to early November.
"Investors should look for dips to buy Treasuries," he said.
"We expect a continued range trade as Washington sorts out
budget issues, but now that intermediate and long-end yields are
near range supports, investors' thoughts should shift to short
covering or dip buying."
O'Donnell cited first support for 10-year notes at 1.75
percent and stronger support at 1.85 percent.
Meanwhile, though, the hint of progress in Washington
weighed on Treasuries, which act as a safe haven and benefit
from uncertainty over the negotiations. U.S. 10-year Treasury
prices were down 4/32, their yields rising 2 basis
points from late Friday to 1.72 percent.
Japanese election results were also said to weigh slightly
on U.S. debt. A landslide victory for Shinzo Abe raised the
prospect of more aggressive monetary stimulus from the Bank of
Japan, which weighed on low-risk government bonds, including
Treasuries and German Bunds.
As trading activity reduces into the Christmas holiday
period, focus would remain on the fiscal cliff talks, with new
Treasury supply the only other diary item likely to influence
price action this week, market participants said.
The U.S. Treasury sells two-year debt on Monday, with five
and seven-year note sales on Tuesday and Wednesday.