LONDON, April 23 The yield on U.S. 10-year debt
sank to a seven-week low on Monday as investors stepped up
demand for safe-haven bonds on the back of fresh concerns in the
euro zone over political risks coming from France and the
Netherlands.
"A lot of it is Europe-led, France is wider, Holland is
wider... the market has a bit of flight to quality bid to it
especially given the uncertainty that is going to come around
the French elections," a trader said.
First round French Presidential elections saw Socialist
candidate Francois Hollande beat the incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy,
raising jitters in the market that a change in government may
lead to laxer fiscal discipline.
T-note yields sank to a low of 1.926 percent,
down 3 basis points on the day and Treasury futures rose
12/32 to hit their highest since early February of 132-3/64.
The Netherlands, a core euro zone member, was drawn into
Europe's debt crisis at the weekend when the government failed
to agree on budget cuts.
German debt, considered the safe haven for the euro zone,
also rallied to take 10-year yields to a record low.