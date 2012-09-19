LONDON, Sept 19 This week's fall in U.S.
Treasury yields slowed in Europe on Wednesday as demand for
riskier assets picked up after the Bank of Japan surprised
markets by easing monetary policy but the decline in yields
could have further to run.
* The move - which increased the BoJ's asset purchase
programme by 10 trillion yen ($127 billion) to 80 trillion yen -
came just days after the U.S. Federal Reserve pledged to pump
$40 billion a month into the economy until the jobs market
improved (QE3). It also follows new plans from
the European Central Bank to fight the region's debt crisis
* These separate attempts to stimulate the global economy
and ease the euro zone debt crisis have prompted rallies in more
risky assets at the expense of safe-haven government bonds,
although some of the market moves have been reversed.
* "Japan has put the pressure on Treasuries but we're trying
to bounce a bit, it looks like it was a bit of knee-jerk
reaction," a trader said. "There's still a bit of a
flight-to-quality bid out there."
* Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were a basis
point lower at 1.80 percent, with T-note futures 1/32
lower at 133-13/32.
* The 10-year yield has dropped back below its 200 day
moving average after just two trading sessions and Societe
Generale noted the last time yields failed to break above it,
they then fell by almost 30 basis points. "The sobering
assessment after the QE3 party may be that much of the initial
market reaction could partially be reversed in the days and
weeks to come," the bank's strategists said in a note.
* But the trader said although he expected a short-term
rally, there was a risk 10-year yields would still try to test
the 2.0 percent level. "That's still a risk, if we break above
the moving average convincingly then you're looking at two
percent and above. I still think we'll rally a bit here but
we're keeping a tight stop," he said, referring to the price
levels traders set to exit a position when the market is moving
against them.