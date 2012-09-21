LONDON, Sept 21 U.S. government bonds fell in
Europe on Friday, feeling the pressure of a weak
inflation-protected debt auction and as speculation Spain may
soon request a bailout diverted attention to riskier assets.
* A sale of $13 billion of 10-year Treasury
inflation-protected securities drew the lowest bid-to-cover
ratio since April 2009.
* Benchmark 10-year T-note yields were 2.5 basis
points higher on the day at 1.789 percent. T-note futures
were 2/32 lower at 132-10/32.
* "There's a hangover from the bad auction and I think the
long end will struggle a bit from here ... I would have
(said)there will be buyers at 1.80-1.85 on the 10-year but we're
there now and they're not."
* In Europe, sources with knowledge of the matter told
Reuters that Spain was considering freezing pensions and
speeding up a planned rise in the retirement age as it tries to
meet conditions of an expected bailout package.
* A Spanish request for a bailout would activate the
European Central Bank's new bond-buying programme and
potentially ease worries about the euro zone debt crisis.
* "It looks like Spain is getting closer to an agreement
with the EU regarding a bailout ... markets are more confident
it will make such a move and that's helped risk markets and
taken the shine off Treasuries," said Nick Stamenkovic, a bond
strategist at RIA Capital Markets.