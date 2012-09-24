LONDON, Sept 24 U.S. debt prices rose on Monday as weak euro zone data encouraged the buying of low-risk government bonds, with the health of the struggling global economy at the heart of investors' concerns.

* Treasury futures rose 19/64 to 132-62/64, matching the Sept. 13 high and extending gains seen in Asian trading after the release of a weaker-than-expected German Ifo business sentiment survey.

* "There's a risk-off feel today, and Treasuries are benefiting from that. Ifo matters ... it's highly correlated with German GDP, so if that indicator is ticking lower, it's meaningful," a trader said.

* After a run of poor data globally, investment decisions have become increasingly sensitive to economic indicators, with U.S. debt rising on signs of weakness as investors look for a secure place to park their cash.

* Some investors also are anticipating that the weak data will increase the likelihood the Federal Reserve will expand its recently announced asset purchase stimulus programme to include U.S. Treasuries over the medium term.

* "Assuming we negotiate the (U.S.) elections, it's all data-dependent and about the decision on how much more Treasuries they decide to start buying in the new year," said Chris Scicluna, head of research at Daiwa Capital Markets.

* Fresh Treasury purchases would keep borrowing costs at historically low levels, and Scicluna said he did not expect 10-year Treasury yields to rise significantly above 2 percent until the late half of 2013 or even 2014.