LONDON, Sept 24 U.S. debt prices rose on Monday
as weak euro zone data encouraged the buying of low-risk
government bonds, with the health of the struggling global
economy at the heart of investors' concerns.
* Treasury futures rose 19/64 to 132-62/64, matching
the Sept. 13 high and extending gains seen in Asian trading
after the release of a weaker-than-expected German Ifo business
sentiment survey.
* "There's a risk-off feel today, and Treasuries are
benefiting from that. Ifo matters ... it's highly correlated
with German GDP, so if that indicator is ticking lower, it's
meaningful," a trader said.
* After a run of poor data globally, investment decisions
have become increasingly sensitive to economic indicators, with
U.S. debt rising on signs of weakness as investors look for a
secure place to park their cash.
* Some investors also are anticipating that the weak data
will increase the likelihood the Federal Reserve will expand its
recently announced asset purchase stimulus programme to include
U.S. Treasuries over the medium term.
* "Assuming we negotiate the (U.S.) elections, it's all
data-dependent and about the decision on how much more
Treasuries they decide to start buying in the new year," said
Chris Scicluna, head of research at Daiwa Capital Markets.
* Fresh Treasury purchases would keep borrowing costs at
historically low levels, and Scicluna said he did not expect
10-year Treasury yields to rise significantly above
2 percent until the late half of 2013 or even 2014.