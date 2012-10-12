LONDON Oct 12 U.S. government bonds fell
slightly on Friday, but remained locked in a narrow range due to
concerns about the euro zone's ability to tackle its debt crisis
and over the health of the U.S. economy.
* Concerns over third-quarter corporate earnings and how
U.S. lawmakers are going to deal with the expiry of tax breaks
and automatic spending cuts at the end of the year - the
so-called fiscal cliff - are also keeping investors on
tenterhooks.
* Markets are waiting for clues as to when Spain will
request a bailout. Such a move is seen as virtually inevitable
and would probably increase investors' appetite for assets
riskier than safe-haven U.S. Treasuries as it would activate the
European Central Bank's unlimited bond-buying programme. But
some market players believe the euro zone crisis may have to
escalate further before Spain makes a request.
* Benchmark U.S. 10-year T-note yields were last
1.7 basis points higher on the day at 1.6855 percent, while
T-note futures were 5/64 lower at 133-06/32. Ten-year
yields have been stuck in a roughly 1.5-1.9 percent range for
more than two months.
* "The market is just moving sideways," said Rabobank
strategist Philip Marey. "It is looking for direction, but there
is no definitive news in the euro zone ... and while we've had
some good data recently the overall view is that the U.S.
economy is slowing down."
* On Thursday, data showed the number of Americans filing
new claims for unemployment benefits fell to the lowest level in
more than four and a half years.