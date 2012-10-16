LONDON Oct 16 U.S. Treasuries held steady in Europe on Tuesday as mixed economic data kept them pinned in the middle of their recent trading range.

* Uncertainty over the timing of any Spanish bailout request also helped underpin safe-haven assets as did a lack of clarity on the so-called "fiscal cliff" of expiring tax cuts and spending cuts as well as the looming U.S. Presidential election.

* However, Deutsche Bank strategists said Treasuries could underperform their European counterparts as markets could scale back expectations of the Federal Reserve's asset purchase programme as major risks - including Spain and the fiscal cliff - dissipated.

* A Spanish bailout request, which would allow the European Central Bank to buy its bonds, could come next month, according to euro zone officials, one of whom said talks on a potential aid programme were advancing.

* Benchmark 10-year Treasury prices were half a basis point higher at 1.675 percent, after rising on Monday when stronger-than-expected retail sales data bolstered appetite for riskier assets. The paper has been yielding broadly between 1.55 and 1.9 percent since August.

* We're getting some data that's pretty good, and some that's really not," a trader said. "So, I think we stay in the range for the time being although we can certainly weaken up a bit more before we rally again," he added.