LONDON Oct 16 U.S. Treasuries held steady in
Europe on Tuesday as mixed economic data kept them pinned in the
middle of their recent trading range.
* Uncertainty over the timing of any Spanish bailout request
also helped underpin safe-haven assets as did a lack of clarity
on the so-called "fiscal cliff" of expiring tax cuts and
spending cuts as well as the looming U.S. Presidential election.
* However, Deutsche Bank strategists said Treasuries could
underperform their European counterparts as markets could scale
back expectations of the Federal Reserve's asset purchase
programme as major risks - including Spain and the fiscal cliff
- dissipated.
* A Spanish bailout request, which would allow the European
Central Bank to buy its bonds, could come next month, according
to euro zone officials, one of whom said talks on a potential
aid programme were advancing.
* Benchmark 10-year Treasury prices were half
a basis point higher at 1.675 percent, after rising on Monday
when stronger-than-expected retail sales data bolstered appetite
for riskier assets. The paper has been yielding
broadly between 1.55 and 1.9 percent since August.
* We're getting some data that's pretty good, and some
that's really not," a trader said. "So, I think we stay in the
range for the time being although we can certainly weaken up a
bit more before we rally again," he added.