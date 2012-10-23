LONDON Oct 23 U.S. Treasuries rose on Tuesday
along with German Bunds as a cut in credit ratings for five of
Spain's indebted regions added to worries over the euro zone
member's finances and concerns over global economic growth.
* U.S. 10-year government bond yields fell 2.3
basis points to 1.79 percent - reflecting demand for assets
regarded as a safer play at times of a worsening economy. Yields
have struggled to sustainably rise above a 200-day moving
average around 1.805 percent, traders said.
* Treasury prices rebounded, along with German Bunds, after
Moody's downgraded Spanish regions including economically
important Catalonia. European stocks fell almost one percent in
morning trade, weighed down by a batch of bearish corporate
outlooks. U.S. stock index futures also pointed
to a lower open.
* "It's more of a Bund-led rally and stocks (are) getting
beat up a little bit, so it's basically a risk-off type
(trade)," one trader said.
* Shorter-dated bond prices underperformed other maturities,
as the market braced for supply later in the session, a second
trader said.
* The Treasury Department sells 2-year notes later in the
session, kicking off $99 billion worth of supply this week which
also includes five-year notes on Wednesday and seven-year paper
on Thursday.
* In the secondary market, two-year bond yields
were flat at 0.31 percent, while five-year yields
dipped 1.4 bps to 0.78 percent.
* Aside from auctions of Treasuries this week, investors
were looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's policy meeting on
Tuesday and Wednesday, but many expect the central bank to hold
off on fresh steps for now.