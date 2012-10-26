LONDON Oct 26 U.S. government bonds firmed in
Europe on Friday after lacklustre corporate earnings lowered
expectations on third-quarter growth data and increased the
appetite for safe-haven assets.
* Results from global giants Apple and Amazon
undershot expectations overnight, while in Europe,
Renault, Saint Gobain, Gucci and
Publicis weighed in with gloomy earnings and outlooks.
* The U.S. economy was seen as expanding by 1.9 percent on
the year in the third quarter, according to a Reuters poll,
accelerating from 1.3 percent in the second quarter. Markets
have probably now positioned for a slightly weaker number after
recent corporate results, traders said.
* U.S. 10-year T-note yields fell 2.8 basis
points to 1.7837 percent, while T-note futures rose 11/32
to 132-08/32.
* "We've had poor performance in equities on the back of
poor earnings," RIA Capital Markets bond strategist Nick
Stamenkovic said. "The market focus clearly is going to be on
the U.S. GDP, but there are risks to the downside. A lot of
people are worried about the business investment."
* The Federal Reserve, as expected, held off taking any
further easing steps on Wednesday after it launched a new round
of bond purchases last month.