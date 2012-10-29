LONDON Oct 29 A perceived rise in political
risks in Italy and concerns about the strength of the U.S.
economic recovery fuelled safe-haven flows and weighed on U.S.
government bond yields in Europe on Monday.
* The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association
said it is recommending an early close of noon EDT (1600 GMT) on
Monday for the trading of U.S. dollar-denominated, fixed-income
securities as Hurricane Sandy is set to hit much of the East
Coast, including New York.
* In Europe, a threat by former Italian Prime Minister
Silvio Berlusconi to withdraw support for Mario Monti's
government pushed Italian and Spanish yields higher and
supported safe-haven German Bunds.
* A string of disappointing corporate earnings and
lacklustre U.S. third-quarter gross domestic product data was
also supportive for Treasuries.
* U.S. 10-year T-note yields fell 1.9 basis
points to 1.7294 percent, while T-note futures rose 5/32
to 132-23/32.
* "We've got some concerns in Europe on one hand, while in
the U.S. the 'risk-off' sentiment is more related to the
economic recovery," Rabobank strategist Philip Marey said.
"Earnings ... were a concern for some investors. The GDP
data was not bad, but when you break it down you see a
contraction in business investment."
* Uncertainty over the impact of the so-called "fiscal
cliff" of tax increases and government spending cuts set to kick
in at the beginning of next year underpinned Treasuries
purchases as well.
* Investors were also closely watching the increasingly
tight presidential race between Republican Mitt Romney and
Democrat Barack Obama. Friday's non-farm payrolls report could
not only shed light on the nascent labor market recovery but
also influence support for the two candidates.