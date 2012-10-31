LONDON, Oct 31 U.S. Treasury prices dipped on Wednesday as U.S. trading geared up for a resumption after a storm closed the market, with prices expected to remain in tight ranges ahead of presidential elections on Nov. 6. * U.S. 10-year government bond yields rose 3 basis points to 1.74 percent, with bonds under pressure as U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wall Street in what could be a choppy trading day. * The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association recommended the U.S. government bond market open on Wednesday after New York was hit by Sandy, the worst storm to strike the metropolitan area in 75 years. * The fallout from the superstorm could hurt this quarter's economic output, even if the blow to the economy is seen as a short-term one. * U.S. bond markets were expected to trade tightly before the elections and analysts said even a blockbuster U.S. payrolls number on Friday might struggle to force a break out of recent ranges. * Craig Collins, trader at Bank of Montreal, expected a 1.70-1.80 percent range to hold for U.S. 10-year yields before the vote. * "People's appetite for risk ahead of the election is reduced," he said * The U.S. economy is expected to have created 125,000 jobs in October compared to 114,000 the month prior. * "You really have to see significant improvement in excess of 170,000 to get 10-year yields above the 1.85 percent level," Nick Stamenkovic, strategist at RIA Capital Markets said. Last week, ten-year yields rose as far as 1.856 percent - the highest in over a month. * "We need to see signs that not only the labor market is improving but the rate of improvement is increasing - I am not sure that's going to be the case," he added. * U.S. five-year yields rose 2.7 basis points to 0.76 percent and thirty-year yields were up 4 bps at 2.91 percent.