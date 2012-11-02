LONDON, Nov 2 U.S. Treasury prices were broadly steady in European trading on Friday as investors refrained from taking big positions before key employment numbers later on and Tuesday's presidential election. * Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on the day at 1.72 percent, having traded in a 1.5-1.9 percent range over the past two months. * Employers probably added 125,000 jobs to their payrolls last month, according to a Reuters poll. That would be an improvement on September but would fall short of what is considered necessary to quickly cut the jobless rate, which is expected to have edged up to 7.9 percent in October. * "The Treasury market is focusing in the very near term on the non-farm payrolls," Stephen Lewis, chief economist at Monument Securities said. * "The market forecast of about 125,000 and unemployment below 8 percent is probably seen as good enough for Mr. (Barack) Obama on Tuesday next week, so the market will not move very much on that. They are probably factoring in an Obama victory." * A recent poll showed the race between President Obama and Republican nominee Mitt Romney is very close in four of the critical battleground states expected to decide Tuesday's election, with the president enjoying a small lead in Virginia. * "I don't think very many people want to position ahead of the elections ... given how close the race is I don't think people really have anything (on) at the moment," a trader said. * "A Romney victory is pretty complicated in terms of what happens, an Obama victory would be more definitively better for equities. It all comes down to who the (Federal Reserve) Chairman is going to be," he added. * Romney has already said he would not re-nominate current Fed chief Ben Bernanke if he wins the presidency. Some in the market worry this could mean an unwinding of the ultra-loose monetary policy which Bernanke has conducted to revive the economy and which tends to be beneficial for equity markets. * U.S. five-year yields were down 1 basis point at 0.73 percent, while 30-year yields were flat at 2.9 percent.