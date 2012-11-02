LONDON, Nov 2 U.S. Treasury prices were broadly
steady in European trading on Friday as investors refrained from
taking big positions before key employment numbers later on and
Tuesday's presidential election.
* Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields were little
changed on the day at 1.72 percent, having traded in a 1.5-1.9
percent range over the past two months.
* Employers probably added 125,000 jobs to their payrolls
last month, according to a Reuters poll. That would be an
improvement on September but would fall short of what is
considered necessary to quickly cut the jobless rate, which is
expected to have edged up to 7.9 percent in October.
* "The Treasury market is focusing in the very near term on
the non-farm payrolls," Stephen Lewis, chief economist at
Monument Securities said.
* "The market forecast of about 125,000 and unemployment
below 8 percent is probably seen as good enough for Mr. (Barack)
Obama on Tuesday next week, so the market will not move very
much on that. They are probably factoring in an Obama victory."
* A recent poll showed the race between President Obama and
Republican nominee Mitt Romney is very close in four of the
critical battleground states expected to decide Tuesday's
election, with the president enjoying a small lead in Virginia.
* "I don't think very many people want to position ahead of
the elections ... given how close the race is I don't think
people really have anything (on) at the moment," a trader said.
* "A Romney victory is pretty complicated in terms of what
happens, an Obama victory would be more definitively better for
equities. It all comes down to who the (Federal Reserve)
Chairman is going to be," he added.
* Romney has already said he would not re-nominate current
Fed chief Ben Bernanke if he wins the presidency. Some in the
market worry this could mean an unwinding of the ultra-loose
monetary policy which Bernanke has conducted to revive the
economy and which tends to be beneficial for equity markets.
* U.S. five-year yields were down 1 basis point
at 0.73 percent, while 30-year yields were flat at
2.9 percent.