LONDON Nov 5 U.S. Treasuries rose on Monday as
investors sought safety in lower-risk markets one day before
uncertain presidential elections and as Greek worries returned
to the forefront of investors' minds.
* U.S. 10-year government bond yields fell 2.3
basis points to 1.69 percent but remained well within the
1.5-1.9 percent range which has held since September.
* Investors have been reluctant in recent weeks to put on
big positions before the vote on Tuesday, with the race between
President Barack Obama and Republican challenger Mitt Romney
close.
* The elections will take place in the wake of a devastating
storm that slammed into the U.S. East Coast last week, leaving
at least 113 people dead in the United States and Canada.
* "A lot of people are risk averse, people aren't really
exposed one way or another not only to see how the storm passes
- what it means for the future growth of the United States and
how it's handled - but also (because of) the election process,"
Craig Collins, trader at Bank of Montreal said.
* "Greece is very much again in the headlines and the
knock-on effect has been peripherals wider and core bonds
benefiting," he said, referring to this session's rise in the
premium investors require to hold lower-rated debt compared to
equivalent German Bunds.
* The Greek government presents to parliament on Monday an
unpopular austerity package which must gain approval in a vote
on Wednesday to keep international aid payments on track and
stave off the threat of bankruptcy.
* Five-year yields fell 1.6 basis points to 0.71
percent and thirty-year borrowing costs shed 2 basis
points to 2.89 percent.
* Analysts are divided on the impact an Obama versus Romney
victory would have on financial markets.
* Some argue that equities would rally at the expense of
safe-haven bonds on the back of a conservative government which
tends to favour tax cuts. Others say that a Romney victory would
raise fears that the Federal Reserve's expansionary monetary
policy would be unwound, so that stocks would rally if Obama
won.
* Another key factor for the market is how the next
government handles the so-called fiscal cliff, with about $600
billion in government spending cuts and higher taxes set to kick
in from Jan. 1 unless Congress reaches a long-term pact to cut
the U.S. budget deficit.
* "The market is leaning already towards an Obama victory,
so a Romney victory would be more of a surprise and therefore
would have a stronger impact on the (Treasury yield) curve,"
Richard McGuire, senior fixed income strategist at Rabobank
said.