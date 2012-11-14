LONDON Nov 14 U.S. Treasury yields rose in
Europe on Wednesday but were not expected to stray far from
their lowest levels since September on concerns about a looming
fiscal crisis.
* Ten-year Treasury yields were 3.5 basis points
higher at 1.63 percent, having fallen as low as 1.57 percent the
previous day. German Bund yields were also rising, although not
as much, on expectations of a decent Italian debt auction.
"There was some selling in Asia and that's continued in to
London and we're underperforming Bunds, but really it's just
flow related, volumes aren't particularly large so that's
something to do with it," a trader said.
* More broadly, Treasuries are being supported by worries
about the "fiscal cliff" -- the $600 billion in spending cuts
and tax increases set to kick in early next year that could send
the economy back into recession.
* Both Democrats and Republicans stood their ground on
Tuesday in their first gathering since last week's elections
with disagreements over taxes preventing a compromise on deficit
reduction.
* "The intensification of the debate around the fiscal cliff
should induce another risk-off episode into year-end." Lloyds
Bank strategists said.
* The bank suggested 'real money' investors such as pension
funds and insurance companies buy Treasuries if 10-year yields
fell towards the 1.5 percent area, and said that the spread
between Treasuries and Bunds -- currently at 26 basis points,
could fall to 20 basis points as the U.S. paper outperformed its
German equivalent.
* Concerns in Europe as the IMF and the European Union
failed to agree long-term budget goals for Greece also kept
markets edgy, despite the growing likelihood the country would
receive the aid payments due this year.
