LONDON Nov 16 U.S. debt yields steadied near
two-month lows on Friday before key budget talks aimed at
preventing large-scale automatic fiscal tightening that could
push the world's largest economy back into recession.
* The so-called "fiscal cliff" that the United States is
trying to avoid amounts for about $600 billon of tax increases
and spending cuts that would automatically come into force next
year if the Congress fails to agree on less extreme measures.
* Newly re-elected President Barack Obama and congressional
leaders were due to hold budget talks on Friday. Democrat Obama
advocates raising taxes for the wealthy Americans, while the
Republicans oppose any tax hikes.
* "We need to see signs that it's going one way or another,"
Rabobank strategist Philip Marey said. "Just after the elections
they (U.S. politicians) were very polite to each other. A couple
of days later they'd already drawn their lines in the sand and
that's a worry."
* "There's still a general perception that they'll be
realistic and reach a deal, but if you listen to political
commentators you may think financial markets are a bit
optimistic," Marey added.
* Benchmark U.S. T-note yields were 0.3 basis
points lower at 1.591 percent, not far from a two-month low of
1.572 percent hit earlier this week. T-note futures were
flat at 134-1/32.
* Investors are also watching developments in Greece. Its
international lenders are squabbling over how to fix its
long-term debt sustainability and that is delaying a new aid
payment Athens needs to stay afloat.