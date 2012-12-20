LONDON Dec 20 U.S. Treasuries rose on Thursday
as investors favoured the safety of government bonds at the
expense of equities and other risky assets after optimism over
fiscal negotiations in the United States waned.
* The S&P 500 fell 0.8 percent on Wednesday after
President Barack Obama threatened to veto a Republican proposal
towards reaching a deal to avoid the "fiscal cliff" of tax hikes
and spending cuts due to come into force early next year.
* Benchmark 10-year T-note yields fell to 1.77
percent, down about 4 basis points from late U.S. trade. The
yield rose to 1.847 percent on Tuesday, its highest in about two
months on rising expectations the White House and Congress were
moving closer to reaching a deal on the budget but this has
dissipated.
* "The fiscal cliff news didn't sound particularly
constructive, things deteriorated so that's obviously given
Treasuries a bid, but volumes are exceptionally low," a trader
said.
* The top Republican in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, said he
was still optimistic that a deal could be done by the end of the
week.
* Treasury note futures rose 13/64 to 132-23/64 but
technical levels suggested that recent gains in U.S. debt prices
might not last long.
* "Two days ago we bounced off the 78.6 Fibonacci
retracement, which was the November low as well. Since then,
we've bounced a little bit, but I don't think that bounce is
going to go very far," Axel Rudolph, technical strategist at
Commerzbank, said.
"This is just a minor corrective bounce, it's not a trend
change."