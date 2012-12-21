* Ten-year yields ease further off eight-week highs
* U.S. Speaker's own party kills bill as fiscal cliff nears
* Charts indicate futures will resume downward path
By Alistair Smout and Lisa Twaronite
LONDON/TOKYO, Dec 21 U.S. Treasuries rose on
Friday after the top Republican in Congress could not muster the
votes within his party to support a tax bill aimed at averting a
$600 billion fiscal crunch before year-end.
Yields on 10-year Treasuries extended Thursday's falls after
House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner acknowledged his
bill lacked the votes to pass.
Boehner said late on Thursday after cancelling a vote on his
so-called Plan B, it was up to President Barack Obama to work
with fellow Democrats in the Senate to hammer out a
deficit-reduction deal that could avert the "fiscal cliff" of
tax hikes and spending cuts.
U.S. benchmark yields could pull further away from
eight-week highs hit earlier in the week, traders and
strategists said, but added a compromise could still be reached
before year end, curbing the rally in safe-haven debt.
"The news overnight that the Plan B for Mr. Boehner didn't
even make the ballot box is giving Treasuries a bit of a lift...
If they don't reach a compromise by year-end they can still make
an agreement in January and make it retroactive," said Nick
Stamenkovic, a strategist at RIA Capital Markets in Edinburgh.
"But clearly if they come into new year, the fiscal
negotiations are still on a knife edge and no agreement is being
made, investors will be nervous about the adverse impact on the
U.S. economy and will put money into safe-haven assets such as
Treasuries," he added.
Yields on 10-year Treasuries were last down 4
basis points at 1.76 percent in European trade, after dropping
as low as 1.746 percent in Asian hours from 1.803 percent in
late U.S. trade.
Earlier this week, the 10-year yield rose to an eight-week
high of 1.847 percent on rising optimism that a budget deal was
close but this dissipated after the latest setback.
SELLING OPPORTUNITY?
Treasury note futures rose 10/32 to 132-15/32, but
further gains were seen as capped by the possibility of
retroactive settlement after the Jan. 1 deadline. Technical
indicators also showed a reversal of the long-term downwards
pressure on U.S. Treasuries was unlikely.
"The move overnight has just taken the market back towards
the first retracement of the December sell-off, which stands at
132-21/32, so that's the first resistance," said Richard Adcock,
fixed income technical strategist at UBS.
"The rally seems to be nothing more than just a pull back to
the first retracement point, and we've recommended using that as
a selling opportunity," he added.
The lack of progress in the fiscal talks boosted demand at
Thursday's $14 billion auction of five-year Treasury inflation
protected securities (TIPS), which sold at a record
negative yield of 1.496 percent.
The Federal Reserve cancelled the sale of shorter-dated
Treasury debt that was tentatively scheduled for Dec. 27 as part
of the central bank's "Operation Twist" stimulus programme, the
New York Fed said on its website on Thursday, as the sale was
"no longer necessary."
On Thursday, the Fed bought $1.73 billion of Treasuries
maturing February 2023 through February 2031, followed by a
$7.42 billion sale of its short-dated debt holdings, as part of
"Operation Twist".