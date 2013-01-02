* Fiscal cliff averted, U.S. debt yields jump
* Data releases to show health of U.S. economy
* Focus switches to debt ceiling debate
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Jan 2 U.S. 10-year bond yields jumped to
two-week highs on Wednesday after lawmakers approved a deal
preventing a round of automatic fiscal tightening that could
have pushed the world's top economy into recession.
The Republican-controlled House of Representatives approved
a bill that will raise taxes on top earners, avoiding a "fiscal
cliff" of $600 billion in tax hikes and spending cuts.
This prompted investors to move some of their money out of
safe-haven assets such as U.S. or German government bonds into
higher-yielding, riskier assets, such as equities.
"The big issue at the end of last year was the fiscal cliff,
and that seems to be averted, so you'd assume riskier assets
would do better in the near term," said Alan McQuaid, economist
at Merrion Stockbrokers in Dublin.
Ten-year T-note yields were last 7.9 basis
points higher at 1.8353 percent, having hit a two-week high of
1.839 percent earlier in the day. T-note futures were
last 25/32 lower at 132 in European trade.
Yields may rise further if data including the ISM
manufacturing PMI survey later on Wednesday or the non-farm
payrolls report on Friday show the U.S. economy improving.
However, analysts said a massive sell-off in U.S. debt was
unlikely. In addition to further fiscal tightening, lawmakers
must still agree in the next few weeks on raising the
government's borrowing limit.
The Federal Reserve's loose monetary policy is also expected
to keep yields relatively subdued for a long period, especially
on short-dated paper.
"We have a modest steepening bias as the two-year is
unlikely to be much affected as expectations for ultra
accommodative Fed monetary policy should remain unchanged,"
UniCredit strategists said in a note.
"No big repricing, however, as the deal leaves a drag on
U.S. growth and the uncertainty regarding the debt ceiling still
needs to be worked out."