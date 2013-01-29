LONDON Jan 29 U.S. Treasuries held broadly
steady on Tuesday as investors bought back into the market after
a sell-off took 10-year yields briefly above 2 percent on
Monday, making them slightly more enticing.
* Ten-year U.S. bond yields were flat at 1.96
percent, having broken through 2 percent for the first time
since last April on Monday. Yields were steady across
maturities.
* "The market finds support at 2 percent and it has been
enough to bring in some real money," Craig Collins, trader at
Bank of Montreal, said.
* Monday's sell-off was partly driven by data showing orders
for long-lasting goods rose more than expected in December and
as investors sought to lower prices before bond sales this week.
* With the Federal Reserve beginning a two-day policy
meeting on Tuesday, markets are especially sensitive to any data
showing economic growth may be picking up enough for the Fed to
mull pulling back on quantitative easing (QE).
* But Collins said the market was neutral going into the
meeting: "The market is not exposed one way or another."
* Minutes of the Fed's December meeting unexpectedly
highlighted growing discomfort with the bond buying, running at
$85 billion a month, although analysts do not expect any change
to be announced after the meeting ends on Wednesday.
* "In the end, I think the market won't get the amount of
information that they would like to get from the Fed. I think
they will still be rather evasive about when to end QE3," said
Phillip Marey, strategist at Rabobank.
* Investors would also look to the flood of data this week
including growth, inflation and jobs numbers to gauge the
monetary policy outlook.