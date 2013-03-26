LONDON, March 26 U.S. government bond prices
edged lower on Tuesday as investors took profit on recent gains
made on worries that Cyprus's controversial bailout deal could
become a template for larger euro zone states.
Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the head of the Eurogroup of finance
ministers, said on Monday that a Cypriot bailout, which wiped
out some senior bank bondholders and will impose big losses on
large depositors, will serve as a model for resolving euro zone
banking problems.
He later appeared to backtrack, saying Cyprus was a specific
case with exceptional challenges but analysts
said the market was adjusting to the idea that investors and
savers will be forced to contribute to future bank bailouts.
Benchmark 10-year T-note yields dropped on
Monday following the news, reaching the 1.89-1.90 percent area
which has been the lower limit of a less than 10 basis points
range since March 18.
Those levels prompted investors to book profits, a sign that
the euro zone crisis would have to worsen before yields could
break below them, analysts said.
"We had this scare following the remarks of Dijsselbloem and
now we're rebounding somewhat from that," Rabobank strategist
Philip Marey said.
"We had a big drop yesterday and markets are digesting what
this means for other euro zone states."
Ten-year Treasury yields were last 1.4 basis
points higher on the day at 1.934 percent.
Marey expected 10-year yields to move within the recent
1.90-2.00 percent range in the near term "depending on who says
what in Europe," but said they could be 40-50 bps higher on a
six-to-nine months horizon as the economic recovery in the
United States picks up steam.
T-note futures were 5/32 lower on the day at
131-27/64.