LONDON, March 26 U.S. government bond prices edged lower on Tuesday as investors took profit on recent gains made on worries that Cyprus's controversial bailout deal could become a template for larger euro zone states.

Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the head of the Eurogroup of finance ministers, said on Monday that a Cypriot bailout, which wiped out some senior bank bondholders and will impose big losses on large depositors, will serve as a model for resolving euro zone banking problems.

He later appeared to backtrack, saying Cyprus was a specific case with exceptional challenges but analysts said the market was adjusting to the idea that investors and savers will be forced to contribute to future bank bailouts.

Benchmark 10-year T-note yields dropped on Monday following the news, reaching the 1.89-1.90 percent area which has been the lower limit of a less than 10 basis points range since March 18.

Those levels prompted investors to book profits, a sign that the euro zone crisis would have to worsen before yields could break below them, analysts said.

"We had this scare following the remarks of Dijsselbloem and now we're rebounding somewhat from that," Rabobank strategist Philip Marey said.

"We had a big drop yesterday and markets are digesting what this means for other euro zone states."

Ten-year Treasury yields were last 1.4 basis points higher on the day at 1.934 percent.

Marey expected 10-year yields to move within the recent 1.90-2.00 percent range in the near term "depending on who says what in Europe," but said they could be 40-50 bps higher on a six-to-nine months horizon as the economic recovery in the United States picks up steam.

T-note futures were 5/32 lower on the day at 131-27/64.