LONDON, March 27 U.S. government bond prices
rose on Wednesday as a soft Italian debt auction aggravated
concerns over the wider impact of a Cypriot bailout, further
curbing investors' appetite for risk-taking.
Treasury futures rose 25/64 to 132-3/32, hitting
their highest levels this month. Benchmark 10-year yields
dropped 5 basis points to 1.86 percent.
"Starting with the situation in Cyprus and now the political
crisis in Italy, Europe is one of the main drivers here," said
Alessandro Giansanti, strategist at ING in Amsterdam.
Cyprus is finalising measures to stop money flooding out of
the country after a rescue deal which will wipe out some holders
of bank bonds and inflict heavy losses on large depositors.
The deal has put investors on alert for any sign that savers
in other euro zone countries will look to withdraw their cash,
fearing that the Cypriot bailout model could be applied more
widely.
The rise in U.S. debt prices extended after an Italian
auction which raised close to the maximum targeted amount but
disappointed some investors, with pricing of the new debt
showing signs of sluggish demand.
"There's a pretty strong risk-off tone today, we've been
very busy," said one U.S. bond trader based in London.
The U.S. data calendar is thin for Wednesday leaving
investors to chew over planned speeches from U.S. central
bankers, but market participants said the euro zone was expected
to remain the dominant influence on the market.