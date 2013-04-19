LONDON, April 19 U.S. Treasuries fell on Friday
as Wall Street looked poised for a higher open but analysts said
yields may have limited room to rise after recent data pointed
to a moderation of economic growth.
European shares rose early on Friday and U.S. stock index
futures edged higher, prompting investors
to cash in on recent bond gains made on the back of downbeat
data releases.
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits rose last week while factory activity in the U.S.
mid-Atlantic region cooled in April - the latest data to
indicate a step back in the economy after a brisk start to the
year as tighter fiscal policy began to weigh.
"We have had to digest a lot of negative news in the past
week. With a light data schedule today, I think markets are
rebalancing somewhat," Philip Marey, strategist at Rabobank
said.
U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rose 2 basis
points to 1.71 percent but market participants expected them to
stick to recent ranges for the time being.
"We are in an extremely tight 10 to 12 tick range in
10-years. I do not expect us to break out of that," one trader
said.
"I would like to buy a dip. I think equities will continue
to fade - maybe not today but in the future. It's a pure equity
trade."