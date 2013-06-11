LONDON, June 11 U.S. Treasury yields hit their
highest in more than a year on Tuesday as part of a global
sell-off of bonds after the Bank of Japan disappointed investors
hoping it would take measures to reduce market volatility.
Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields rose 4.5 basis
points to 2.26 percent as investors also made room for more
supply this week, reaching levels where selling is expected to
accelerate. It earlier hit its highest since April 2012 at 2.27
percent.
The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady as expected,
perhaps judging that recent market turbulence has yet to pose a
significant risk to the economy's recovery prospects.
"It seems like it's very much driven by (Bank of Japan
Governor Haruhiko) Kuroda's comments," one trader said.
"We have JGBs (Japanese government bonds) getting hit ... We
have supply on the horizon and technically it looks like the
market (is making) a test at 2.25 percent and the question then
becomes how are the mortgage services going to have to hedge
their risk."
Investors in mortgage-backed securities hedge those
positions by selling U.S. Treasuries. As yields go up, reducing
the ability of homeowners to repay their mortgages soon,
investors have to further hedge their positions through more
sales of U.S. Treasuries. Analysts fear that such hedging will
kick in when 10-year yields reach 2.25-2.30 percent.
"Clearly there is policy uncertainty in the U.S. and in
Japan, and that's overhanging all core government bonds," Nick
Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets said.
Investors remain nervous about when the Federal Reserve may
begin scaling back its bond-buying program after U.S. jobs data
on Friday kept the hope alive but was not strong enough to
warrant imminent action.
The U.S. Treasury sells three-year notes later this session,
10-year notes on Wednesday and 30-year bonds on Thursday.
Five-year U.S. yields were 4.4 basis points
higher at 1.17 percent and two-year equivalent was
1.2 bps higher at 0.33 percent.