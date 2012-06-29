(Corrects 2nd paragraph to show ESM loan preferential status move applies only to Spain)

LONDON, June 29 An agreement to allow euro zone rescue funds to be used to stabilise debt markets and shore up banks hit U.S. government bonds in Europe on Friday, as investors moved back into higher-yielding, riskier assets.

* Catching markets by surprise, European Union leaders responded to pleas from Spain and Italy to take action to lower their borrowing costs. They also agreed that the bloc's future permanent bailout fund, the ESM, would be able to directly recapitalise banks without this increasing a country's budget deficit, and without ESM loans to Spain having preferential status for repayment.

* Benchmark 10-year U.S. T-note yields were 5 basis points higher at 1.63 percent, with T-note futures down 25/64 at 133-17/32.

* Analysts and traders said the sell-off could be short-lived. The summit plan lacked details to be credible in the long term and there are worries that the ESM lacks the firepower to stabilise both the Spanish and Italian debt markets.

* "It all seems very convoluted to me, but it is very much 'risk on' at the moment," one trader said. "The market is vulnerable to further weakening. But this is not the game changer and this is not enough to break recent ranges."

* T-notes outperformed their German safe-haven counterparts, as the summit agreement move rekindled expectations that Europe's paymaster will eventually have to share other member states' debt burdens in order to safeguard the euro's future.

* The U.S./German 10-year yield spread was last 2 basis points, after briefly dipping below zero earlier in the day - meaning Bunds yielded more than T-notes.

* "Bunds are certainly the most vulnerable core government bonds at the moment," RIA Capital Markets bond strategist Nick Stamenkovic said. "The EU is setting itself an eventual timeframe for a fiscal union and a banking union and that means ...the credit picture for Germany is more negative."

* He saw 10-year T-note yields ranging from 1.40 to 1.70 percent in the near term, with key jobs data next week having the potential to bring back worries over the U.S. economic recovery. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by John Stonestreet)