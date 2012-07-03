LONDON, July 3 U.S. Treasury yields were broadly
steady on Tuesday but were seen falling further in the near term
on a darkening U.S. economic outlook and as the euro zone debt
crisis rages.
* Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields were up 0.08
basis points at 1.60 percent but one trader said it could retest
a record low of 1.44 percent over the next few weeks given the
economic backdrop. Trade was thin a day before U.S. independence
day holiday, with the bond market also poised to close early
this session.
* U.S. Treasury prices advanced on Monday as data showed the
country's manufacturing sector contracted in June for the first
time since July 2009. The data fuelled concerns about the
economy's recovery, and analysts will look to non-farm payrolls
data on Friday for further insight into its health.
* "Markets are looking to that at the moment, because
together the ISM manufacturing index and the non-farm payrolls
are the main indicators of the U.S. business cycle," Philip
Marey, strategist at Rabobank said.
* The U.S. economy is expected to have created 90,000 jobs
in June, according to a Reuters survey, and anything between
that and 70,000 would be expected by the market, Marey said.
* "If it really goes below 69,000, I think that will be a
big disappointment. It adds to the concern that the U.S.
recovery is faltering," Marey said.
* The three-year-old euro zone debt crisis has also fuelled
demand for safe-haven Treasuries, by hurting the global economic
outlook.
* "With all these surveys, the hardest part to know is if
people aren't hiring because they are so worried about Europe.
But the problem is we are not going to get a resolution in
Europe (in the near-term), that's not going to go away," the
trader said.
* Riskier sovereign debt markets breathed a sigh of relief
last week when European leaders agreed to a more flexible use of
euro zone rescue funds, surpassing market expectations.
* But the lack of details, concerns about whether the size
of the fund was big enough for its new role, and Finnish and
Dutch opposition limited the benefit of the deal for riskier
assets. The Finnish government told parliament that Helsinki
and its Dutch allies would block the euro zone's permanent
bailout fund buying bonds in secondary markets.
* Five-year government bond yields were down 0.05
basis points at 0.67 percent, while thirty-year U.S. Treasury
yields were 1.9 basis points higher at 2.71 percent.