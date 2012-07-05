LONDON, July 5 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose
in Europe but were in for a subdued post-holiday session before
the outcome of the European Central Bank policy meeting and the
all-important U.S. jobs figures due later in the week.
* The ECB is widely expected to cut its main interest rate
by 25 basis points to 0.75 percent, while money market traders
are evenly split on whether the central bank will cut the
deposit rate, separate surveys showed.
* Ten-year T-notes rose 11/32 in price to yield 1.59 percent
. U.S. markets were closed on Wednesday for the
Independence Day holiday.
* Focus was also on peripheral euro zone bond markets after
Spain sold 3 billion euro of debt in an auction which drew
adequate demand but saw longer-term borrowing costs rise
sharply, putting some pressure on the country's debt yields.
* "This morning you're seeing that Spanish 10-years are
higher on the day and people are looking at that so that's going
to keep a nice bid in bonds," a trader said. "But there's not
too much in the way of business coming through...We're going to
be sidelined ahead of the ECB."
* The 10-year Treasury yield has been languishing in a range
of 1.56 percent to 1.73 percent for around a month and some
analysts think that as markets fret over the health of the
global economy, the yield may head back south if inflation
expectations were to decline.
* The U.S. jobs data on Friday may become the catalyst for
such a move if it undershoots the forecasts, fuelling concerns
about the prospects of the world's No. 1 economy. It is seen to
have created 90,000 jobs in June, up from 69,000 in May.
* At any rate, the 10-year yield looks unlikely to move back
above the 2.0 percent mark any time soon, given mounting
concerns over the ongoing European debt crisis, far from over
despite some headway made at a summit last week.
* The Treasury Department announces sales of 3- and 6-month
bills, 3- and 10-year notes, and 30-year bonds at 1500 GMT.