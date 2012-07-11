LONDON, July 11 The yield on U.S. 10-year
Treasuries hovered near 5-1/2 week lows in Europe on Wednesday
and within sight of historic troughs on concerns over a global
economic slowdown and the euro zone debt crisis.
* Rising expectations that a slowing U.S. economy will
prompt the Federal Reserve to launch a third round of
quantitative easing are also keeping benchmark U.S. bond yields
depressed.
* The 10-year T-note last yielded 1.51 percent,
little changed from late U.S. trade. It hit a record low of 1.44
percent on June 1, down from around 2.40 percent in March as
fears about the impact of the European debt crisis prompted
investors to seek safe-haven fixed-income assets.
* "There's a lot of resilience to this market and it's got
to do with the economic situation across the globe ... The
economic data is coming out universally poor out of the States
and the euro resolution of the bailout that was offered last
week disappointed," a trader said.
* Investors are fretting about the implementation hurdles
facing the euro zone's efforts to contain a three-year debt
crisis that is threatening to engulf Spain and Italy.
The latest source of uncertainty was a hearing by the German
Constitutional Court into whether the euro zone's bailout fund,
known as the European Stability Mechanism, and planned changes
to the region's budget rules are compatible with German law.
* Investors will also be looking to the minutes of the U.S.
central bank's meeting last month, due at 1800 GMT, to gauge the
extent to which the Fed is leaning toward more easing steps,
particularly in the wake of last week's disappointing employment
report.
* Wall Street economists see a 70 percent chance the Fed
will attempt to spur borrowing and demand with a third round of
quantitative easing, or QE3, according to a Reuters poll
conducted on Friday.
* But Arihiro Nagata, the head of foreign bond investment at
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp in Tokyo, had a different opinion.
"The Fed meetings this and next month will be crucial. Many
people may again get their hopes high for more easing, but I
doubt the bank would loosen the policy further. They know that
it really is their last resort," he said.
* The yield on 30-year bonds stood at 2.62
percent, largely unchanged from late U.S. trade on Tuesday.
* The market is also bracing for a $21 billion sale of
10-year notes at 1700 GMT. Although recent 10-year note auctions
have met solid demand given worries over the euro zone debt
crisis and an uncertain global growth outlook, some market
participants said near record low yields could start undermining
demand.
* "There are signs of weakening demand at the margin. For
instance, the bid-cover ratio has declined steadily from its
year-end highs, Barclays Capital strategists said in a note.
* "Despite strong auction performance, the underlying
allotment data show that on a 3-month moving average basis, the
broker-dealer takedown has increased to 54 percent, from 50
percent in March, driven by the decline in demand from foreign
investors," they said.