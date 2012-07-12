LONDON, July 12 U.S. Treasuries edged up in
Europe on Thursday, supported by investor worries about slowing
global growth and as riskier assets such as equities retreated
after Federal Reserve minutes dampened speculation about further
economic stimulus.
* Benchmark 10-year T-notes rose around 5/32 in price to
yield 1.489 percent, down 2.5 basis points from late
U.S. trade on Wednesday, keeping the yield curve around its
flattest levels in nearly two weeks around 123 bps.
* Some traders expect the curve to keep flattening on the
back of the Fed's Operation Twist - which involves buying
longterm debt - and as investors look for higher yield further
up the curve.
* "The market seems better bid today with some follow-
through buying in Asia continuing in London ... I don't think
we're going to get QE3 just yet but Operation Twist is going to
last until the end of the year and that's going to be supportive
of the long end," a trader said.
* The 10-year yield had dipped to a low of 1.45 percent the
previous day, only one basis point higher than a record low in
early June, after a sale of 10-year notes drew huge demand from
investors who buy directly from the government. Investor demand
for Treasuries will be tested again at a 30-year bond auction
later on Thursday.
* Traders and strategists see the 10-year yield hitting
record lows in coming days given an uncertain outlook on global
growth and worries about the ability of euro zone policymakers
to contain a three-year debt crisis.
* "Lack of growth and event risk make us near-term Treasury
bulls, with the 10-year yield seen at 1.45 perent by end-Q3,
before rising to 1.65 perent at year-end, with the exact path
much dependent on the type, size and timing of policy
responses," Lloyds Bank strategists said in a note.